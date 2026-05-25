'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' faces Bhagnani copyright clash

Bhagnani claims 'Biwi No. 1' borrowing

Bhagnani also claims the movie borrowed elements from his 1999 film Biwi No. 1, leading to a court order for everyone involved to keep things as they are until it's resolved.

Even with all this legal back-and-forth, the movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, is still set for a June 5 release.

Tips Music says they'll keep fighting for their rights in court.