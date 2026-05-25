'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' faces Bhagnani copyright clash
The new film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is facing a copyright clash over its songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.
Vashu Bhagnani's company, PEIL, has raised copyright allegations and Vashu Bhagnani moved court over the alleged unauthorized use of these tracks.
Tips Music, on the other hand, insists the rights are theirs and has already gone to the Supreme Court to sort things out.
Bhagnani claims 'Biwi No. 1' borrowing
Bhagnani also claims the movie borrowed elements from his 1999 film Biwi No. 1, leading to a court order for everyone involved to keep things as they are until it's resolved.
Even with all this legal back-and-forth, the movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, is still set for a June 5 release.
Tips Music says they'll keep fighting for their rights in court.