'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' releases June 5 tickets

Sheirgill Panday Roy and nostalgic soundtrack

Alongside the main trio, you'll spot Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy bringing extra energy.

The soundtrack is all about nostalgia: think catchy tracks like Vyah Karwado Ji, "WOW," and a fresh take on Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1.

If you're into rom-coms with plenty of music and old-school Bollywood flavor, this one's made for you.