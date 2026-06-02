'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' releases June 5 tickets
Entertainment
Ready for some classic Bollywood fun?
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, hits theaters on June 5, 2026, and you can already grab your tickets.
Directed by David Dhawan, the film promises a mix of laughs and feel-good moments that's perfect for a movie night with friends.
Sheirgill Panday Roy and nostalgic soundtrack
Alongside the main trio, you'll spot Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy bringing extra energy.
The soundtrack is all about nostalgia: think catchy tracks like Vyah Karwado Ji, "WOW," and a fresh take on Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1.
If you're into rom-coms with plenty of music and old-school Bollywood flavor, this one's made for you.