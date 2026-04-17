CinemaCon: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones lead Disney's 'Hexed'
What's the story
Disney announced its upcoming animated film, Hexed, at CinemaCon on Thursday. The movie will star Hollywood actors Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in lead roles. The story revolves around a teenage misfit and her overachieving mother, who discovers that her oddities are actually magic in disguise. This revelation transports them to a world where magic is unrestrained. Hexed is set to hit theaters on November 25 this year.
Directorial debut
Meet the creative team behind the film
The film will be directed by Josie Trinidad, known for her work on Ralph Breaks the Internet and Zootopia. This will be her first venture into feature film direction. She will co-direct with Jason Hand, who has previously worked as a co-director on Moana 2 and head of story on Encanto. Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones are attached as producers.
Cast details
Know more about Steinfeld and Jones
Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee for True Grit, has a diverse portfolio that includes roles in Sinners, Pitch Perfect, The Edge of Seventeen, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the other hand, Jones is known for her performances in Parks and Recreation, I Love You Man, The Muppets, On the Rocks, and Celeste and Jesse Forever.
Box office performance
Disney's recent box office performance
Disney is riding high on the success of Zootopia 2, which became the highest-grossing animated film of all time with $1.7 billion at the global box office. However, it has faced challenges with original animations. While this spring's Hoppers was a hit, other non-sequel films such as Elio and Luca have struggled to attract audiences.