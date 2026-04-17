CinemaCon: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones lead Disney's 'Hexed'

Disney announced its upcoming animated film, Hexed, at CinemaCon on Thursday. The movie will star Hollywood actors Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in lead roles. The story revolves around a teenage misfit and her overachieving mother, who discovers that her oddities are actually magic in disguise. This revelation transports them to a world where magic is unrestrained. Hexed is set to hit theaters on November 25 this year.

Directorial debut Meet the creative team behind the film The film will be directed by Josie Trinidad, known for her work on Ralph Breaks the Internet and Zootopia. This will be her first venture into feature film direction. She will co-direct with Jason Hand, who has previously worked as a co-director on Moana 2 and head of story on Encanto. Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones are attached as producers.

Cast details Know more about Steinfeld and Jones Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee for True Grit, has a diverse portfolio that includes roles in Sinners, Pitch Perfect, The Edge of Seventeen, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the other hand, Jones is known for her performances in Parks and Recreation, I Love You Man, The Muppets, On the Rocks, and Celeste and Jesse Forever.

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