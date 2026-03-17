Hailey Bieber's Oscars weekend steals the spotlight on Instagram
Hailey Bieber just took over Instagram with her Oscars weekend outfits, and the internet can't stop buzzing.
She posted a carousel of photos showing off her Vanity Fair party look, a custom gold sequined Giorgio Armani Prive gown, and her sheer lace slip dress for Beyonce and Jay-Z's Chateau Marmont afterparty.
Both looks drew significant attention on Instagram, including comments from celebrities.
More than just her dresses, Hailey's styling details wowed
It's not just the dresses: Hailey's styling details got attention too. She paired her party gown with bold jewelry, a red mani, and a '90s-inspired blowout by Bryce Scarlett.
For the afterparty, she layered a sheer Attico dress over pink lace lingerie.
Kylie Jenner called her "very pretty girl," while Khloe Kardashian simply said, "You did that!"
Plus, there's buzz about whether she used Rhode brow gel in one of her clips.
Hailey was seen with Justin Bieber at the afterparty
Hailey arrived solo at the Vanity Fair bash but later joined Justin Bieber at Chateau Marmont, where stars like Michael B Jordan and Timothee Chalamet were also spotted.
Earlier in the week, she attended a W magazine- and Dior-hosted pre-ceremony dinner at Mr Chow with Kendall Jenner and Teyana Taylor.