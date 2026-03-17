Hailey Bieber's Oscars weekend steals the spotlight on Instagram

More than just her dresses, Hailey's styling details wowed

It's not just the dresses: Hailey's styling details got attention too. She paired her party gown with bold jewelry, a red mani, and a '90s-inspired blowout by Bryce Scarlett.

For the afterparty, she layered a sheer Attico dress over pink lace lingerie.

Kylie Jenner called her "very pretty girl," while Khloe Kardashian simply said, "You did that!"

Plus, there's buzz about whether she used Rhode brow gel in one of her clips.