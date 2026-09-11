Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' set for modest ₹5cr opening

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the opening day collection of Haiwaan is expected to be in the range of ₹4-7cr, with a specific prediction of ₹5cr nett.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his 98th directorial venture.

His last film with Kumar, Bhooth Bangla, was a hit, but Haiwaan is a thriller drama targeting a different audience.

As per Sacnilk, the film has sold around 44,000 tickets countrywide, earning ₹1.03cr in advance.