Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' set for modest ₹5cr opening
What's the story
The Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has reportedly sold around 10,000 tickets for its opening day in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Given the limited initial buzz and minimal social media promotion, the movie's fate now hinges on word-of-mouth publicity. If it receives positive reviews from audiences, there could be an instant boost in sales.
Box office prediction
'Haiwaan' to mint ₹4-7cr on opening day
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the opening day collection of Haiwaan is expected to be in the range of ₹4-7cr, with a specific prediction of ₹5cr nett.
The film is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his 98th directorial venture.
His last film with Kumar, Bhooth Bangla, was a hit, but Haiwaan is a thriller drama targeting a different audience.
As per Sacnilk, the film has sold around 44,000 tickets countrywide, earning ₹1.03cr in advance.
Competition
Film's fate hinges on walk-in business
Once the block seats are included, the advance booking haul goes up to ₹2.76 crore.
The film's opening day collection will depend on walk-in business driven by Kumar's star power.
Stay tuned for more updates on Haiwaan's performance at the box office!