Boman Irani reveals why he ditched rehearsals for 'Haiwaan'

Irani, who is known for his meticulous preparation, said that working with Priyadarshan taught him to let go of this process.

He told PTI, "As an actor, I often over-rehearse."

"I do the lines while wearing my socks, shaving, etc. When you get onto the floor, you have Mr. Priyadarshan telling you, 'Just say this one time, look into the camera, and just walk off the camera.' Then all my preparation has come to zero."