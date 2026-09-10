Boman Irani reveals why he ditched rehearsals for 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
Renowned actor Boman Irani, known for films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and 3 Idiots, among others, recently revealed that he has ditched his traditional rehearsal routine for his upcoming film Haiwaan. The crime thriller marks his second collaboration with veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan after their 2012 movie Tezz.
New approach
'I do the lines while wearing my socks, shaving...'
Irani, who is known for his meticulous preparation, said that working with Priyadarshan taught him to let go of this process.
He told PTI, "As an actor, I often over-rehearse."
"I do the lines while wearing my socks, shaving, etc. When you get onto the floor, you have Mr. Priyadarshan telling you, 'Just say this one time, look into the camera, and just walk off the camera.' Then all my preparation has come to zero."
Acting philosophy
'You have to prepare enough for the director...'
Irani further elaborated on his acting philosophy, saying that an actor's preparation should never become rigid.
He said, "If you are stuck to it and you are married to a method, then you are not a good actor."
"You have to prepare enough for the director to tell you, 'turn it down or up a little bit.'"
Director's influence
Irani praises Priyadarshan's craftsmanship in 'Haiwaan'
Irani also spoke about his admiration for Priyadarshan's craftsmanship.
He said, "In a movie like, you see the craftsmanship. There is a director at work that can actually scale with simple camera movements, simple compositions."
"I'm not saying simple but using the tools of the trade to tell the story and he has got some wonderful actors in it."
"I'll never be able to replicate his style. I like to observe him as a human being."
Film details
All about 'Haiwaan'
The film also stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, and the late veteran star Asrani.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn, Haiwaan will be released in theaters worldwide on Friday, September 11.