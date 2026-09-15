'Haiwaan' crashes on first Monday; total collection at ₹12cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection. On Monday (Day 4), the movie earned a net of ₹0.7 crore from 3,265 shows across India. This brings the total India gross collection to ₹9.63 crore and total India net collection to ₹8.05 crore so far, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
Collection details
'Haiwaan' overseas haul on Day 4
The film's Day 4 collection of ₹0.7 crore marks a steep 62.2% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.85 crore.
The thriller managed to rake in an additional ₹0.25 crore from overseas markets on Monday, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹3 crore so far.
This brings its worldwide gross collection to a disappointing ₹12.63 crore.
Occupancy trend
Overall occupancy rate on Day 4
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 4 was recorded at 12.88%. The highest occupancy was observed during the night shows, peaking at 16.62%.
In major regions, Pune had the highest overall occupancy at 17%, while the National Capital Region (NCR) had 16%, and Mumbai followed with an occupancy of 14.5%.
Movie overview
Everything to know about 'Haiwaan'
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is an action thriller that follows the story of a blind caretaker, Shyam, who is wrongly accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.
As he tries to escape the police and save Pradhan's daughter Nandini from a vengeful killer named Parshuram, he reveals a shocking secret about her.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.