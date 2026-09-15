'Haiwaan' crashes on first Monday; total collection at ₹12cr

The film's Day 4 collection of ₹0.7 crore marks a steep 62.2% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.85 crore.

The thriller managed to rake in an additional ₹0.25 crore from overseas markets on Monday, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹3 crore so far.

This brings its worldwide gross collection to a disappointing ₹12.63 crore.