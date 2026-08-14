Where will Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' release after theatrical run?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Haiwaan, starring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, will be released in theaters on September 11. The movie marks the reunion of the two stars after 18 years since their last collaboration in Tashan. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. The official teaser for the film was recently released, giving fans a glimpse into its thrilling storyline.
OTT details
OTT release details
According to the official character posters of Haiwaan, the film will be available for streaming on SonyLIV after its theatrical run. However, the exact date for its OTT release has not been announced yet.
Typically, Hindi films are released on streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their initial release.
In addition to its digital premiere, Haiwaan's satellite rights have reportedly been acquired by Sony Max.
Film synopsis
Plot and star cast of 'Haiwaan'
The film Haiwaan tells the story of a blind martial artist who protects a girl from a psychopathic killer.
Khan plays the role of the blind martial artist while Kumar essays the main antagonist. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumar revealed, "I always wanted to play a psycho on the big screen."
The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, and Rajesh Sharma.