'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan praises Saif Ali Khan, calls him 'mature child'

Priyadarshan further said, "Saif is too committed. I have noticed one wonderful thing about him, which is very difficult to see today."

"In between the shots, he only reads books; I've never seen him on his phone, and he only reads books in between the shots."

"Then I found that he's a voracious reader and has amazing knowledge about things around the world."

"This is something I found very interesting. You can talk to him on many subjects."