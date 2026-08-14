'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan praises Saif Ali Khan, calls him 'mature child'
What's the story
Director Priyadarshan recently praised actor Saif Ali Khan for his commitment and maturity while working on their upcoming film, Haiwaan. The action thriller features Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director revealed, "I found him as a very mature child because he has a lot of questions every time, and of course every actor has the right but the question; the moment it is answered, he just obeys you."
Actor's commitment
Khan is 'too committed' to his work
Priyadarshan further said, "Saif is too committed. I have noticed one wonderful thing about him, which is very difficult to see today."
"In between the shots, he only reads books; I've never seen him on his phone, and he only reads books in between the shots."
"Then I found that he's a voracious reader and has amazing knowledge about things around the world."
"This is something I found very interesting. You can talk to him on many subjects."
Film details
About 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan is said to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, with Khan playing a blind martial artist who protects a girl from a psychopathic killer.
Kumar plays the main antagonist in his first fully evil role.
The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Boman Irani.
After its theatrical release, Haiwaan is expected to land on SonyLIV about 45 to 60 days after its theatrical run.
It is set to hit theaters on September 11.