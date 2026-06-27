Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' to release on September 11

Special appearance

Mohanlal to feature in 'Haiwaan'

Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal will also make a special cameo in Haiwaan. Priyadarshan had earlier shared a picture from the sets featuring Khan and Mohanlal. In his post, he wrote: "Look at life and the way it turns... Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favorite film icon."