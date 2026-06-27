Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' to release on September 11
What's the story
The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on September 11, 2026. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is among the most anticipated projects of the year. The makers announced the release date on Instagram with a post that read: "One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you'll want to remember."
Star-studded cast
'Haiwaan' is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Oppam'
Haiwaan is a highly anticipated film that brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Kumar and Khan. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. The movie is a remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
Special appearance
Mohanlal to feature in 'Haiwaan'
Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal will also make a special cameo in Haiwaan. Priyadarshan had earlier shared a picture from the sets featuring Khan and Mohanlal. In his post, he wrote: "Look at life and the way it turns... Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favorite film icon."