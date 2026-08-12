'Haiwaan' teaser: Akshay, Saif take on dark characters in thriller

The teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps, relying on atmospheric visuals, shadows, and brief glimpses of the characters to build suspense.

The caption for the teaser reads, "Ek taraf sach, doosri taraf saazish...Jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"

Kumar's character is seen as a sinister figure while Khan plays a blind man who is accused of murdering a retired judge.

The latter must find out who the real serial killer is while protecting a young girl.