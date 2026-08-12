'Haiwaan' teaser: Akshay, Saif take on dark characters in thriller
What's the story
The teaser for the highly-anticipated Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Wednesday. Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming thriller offers a dark and mysterious glimpse into a world where appearances may not be what they seem. The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. It will hit theaters on September 11, 2026.
Teaser insights
Teaser builds suspense around the plot
The teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps, relying on atmospheric visuals, shadows, and brief glimpses of the characters to build suspense.
The caption for the teaser reads, "Ek taraf sach, doosri taraf saazish...Jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"
Kumar's character is seen as a sinister figure while Khan plays a blind man who is accused of murdering a retired judge.
The latter must find out who the real serial killer is while protecting a young girl.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Ek taraf sach, doosri taraf saazish.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) August 12, 2026
Beech mein ek shikaar.
Jeet kiski hogi?
Hero ya Haiwaan?#Haiwaan - Teaser out now.@akshaykumar#SaifAliKhan@priyadarshandir@sabucyril@ipritamofficial@kvnproductions@thespianfilms_@TheKVNofficial@ShailajaD#SatishFenn… pic.twitter.com/5skDI55Xtb
Film details
'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Oppam'
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also directed by Priyadarshan and starred Mohanlal.
The film's narrative revolves around a martial artist who is wrongfully accused of murder.
Speaking about his role in the film, Kumar recently revealed that he plays an "out and out evil" character.
Director-actor duo
Kumar has previously worked with Priyadarshan on multiple occasions
Haiwaan marks yet another successful collaboration between director Priyadarshan and actor Kumar.
The duo has previously worked together on films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Bhooth Bangla.
The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.