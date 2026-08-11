'Haiwaan': Teaser release date announced, see Akshay, Saif's new posters
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release its teaser on Wednesday, August 12. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie will hit theaters on September 11. The announcement alongside the release of new posters featuring Kumar and Khan in a dark and intense visual tone.
Poster details
Posters establish an intense visual tone
The recently released posters of Haiwaan establish a dark and intense visual tone.
Both actors are seen against a shadowy backdrop with their faces partially obscured. The title Haiwaan appears prominently in red, further adding to the thriller's ominous mood.
The film marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Kumar, after films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Garam Masala.
Cast details
More about the film 'Haiwaan'
Apart from Kumar and Khan, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.
The film is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.
Meanwhile, Haiwaan follows a blind martial artist, played by Khan, who must protect a young child from a ruthless psychopathic killer, played by Kumar, in a tense, high-stakes cat-and-mouse thriller.