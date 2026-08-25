'Haiwaan' trailer: Akshay-Saif are phenomenal in this cat-and-mouse game

The two-minute-34-second trailer establishes a chilling atmosphere, with an increasing sense of dread engulfing the city as an unknown killer seems to be on a rampage.

Khan's character can be seen visibly affected as the situation spirals out of control.

Things take a darker turn when he gets arrested for crimes he didn't commit.

We see Khan being the only one who suspects Kumar as the main culprit, but the latter seems to enjoy the chase, instead of fearing it.