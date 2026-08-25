'Haiwaan' trailer: Akshay-Saif are phenomenal in this cat-and-mouse game
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming action thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after 18 years. The two actors are seen in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this dark narrative. The film will hit the theaters on September 11.
Trailer details
Trailer: A killer is on the loose, and he's dangerous
The two-minute-34-second trailer establishes a chilling atmosphere, with an increasing sense of dread engulfing the city as an unknown killer seems to be on a rampage.
Khan's character can be seen visibly affected as the situation spirals out of control.
Things take a darker turn when he gets arrested for crimes he didn't commit.
We see Khan being the only one who suspects Kumar as the main culprit, but the latter seems to enjoy the chase, instead of fearing it.
Character dynamics
Kumar's dark role against Khan's blind man
Kumar takes on one of his darkest roles yet, going against Khan, who plays a blind man.
The chase is further complicated by Boman Irani as a judge and Saiyami Kher as a cop, along with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.
The trailer leaves viewers wondering who will win when they finally meet face to face.
Character portrayal
No empathy in Kumar's character
Kumar plays a character with no room for sympathy in Haiwaan. Unlike the morally ambiguous villains often seen on screen, his character is simply evil.
The actor has also spoken about his interest in exploring this side of his acting.
He said, "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no gray shades, he's out and out evil."
Film background
'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Oppam'
Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead.
In this version, Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist who protects a young girl while being hunted by a psychopath (Kumar).
The film also stars Irani, Kher, Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Hashmi in important roles. It has been produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.