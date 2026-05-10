'Hamburg Days' begins filming to dramatize Beatles's Hamburg years
Hamburg Days, a new six-part drama series, has started filming to capture The Beatles's wild early days performing in Hamburg from 1960 to 1962.
Inspired by Klaus Voormann's memoirs (the artist behind their Revolver album cover), the show dives into his friendship with the band and how photographer Astrid Kirchherr helped shape their signature mop-top look.
Cast includes Mannion Murphy Brett Landau
This British-German production is being shot in Germany, Liverpool, and Munich for BBC One.
You'll see Rhys Mannion as John Lennon, Ellis Murphy as Paul McCartney, Harvey Brett as George Harrison, and Louis Landau as Stuart Sutcliffe.
Luna Jordan takes on Kirchherr while Casper von Bulow plays Voormann.
With Christian Schwochow from The Crown and a writer from Succession on board, plus appearances by key figures like Pete Best, this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for music fans.