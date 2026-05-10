Hanks 18th 'The Late Show' farewell before Colbert exit
Entertainment
Tom Hanks is set for his 18th (and final) visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 13, just before the show wraps up for good on May 21.
After more than a decade of sharing laughs and stories with Colbert, Hanks's farewell marks the end of an era for this late-night favorite.
Eilish and 'Strike Force Five' reunion
The last week is stacked: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal drop by on May 12, Ina Garten, Billy Crystal, and John Krasinski follow later in the week, and David Letterman makes a rare return on May 14.
Plus, expect a Billie Eilish segment in the finale and a reunion of Strike Force Five podcast hosts (Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver) on May 11.
It's a fitting send-off for one of TV's most iconic late-night runs.