Hanks 18th 'The Late Show' farewell before Colbert exit

Eilish and 'Strike Force Five' reunion

The last week is stacked: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal drop by on May 12, Ina Garten, Billy Crystal, and John Krasinski follow later in the week, and David Letterman makes a rare return on May 14.

Plus, expect a Billie Eilish segment in the finale and a reunion of Strike Force Five podcast hosts (Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver) on May 11.

It's a fitting send-off for one of TV's most iconic late-night runs.