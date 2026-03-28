Hannah reunites with Fraser and Weisz in 'The Mummy 4'
Entertainment
Good news for fans: John Hannah is officially returning as Jonathan Carnahan in The Mummy 4, joining Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.
The movie, set for a 2028 release, will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
After months of rumors about Hannah's comeback, this reunion promises to bring back the fun chemistry that made the originals so popular.
Directors call film 'beautiful and scary'
The directors have called the new film "beautiful and scary," hinting at a fresh take while keeping what fans love.
With Fraser's treasure hunter and Weisz's bookkeeper teaming up again (and now with Hannah confirmed), it sounds like The Mummy is ready to win over both old fans and a new generation.