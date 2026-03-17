Hansika Motwani finds peace post-divorce at Golden Temple

Revisiting Hansika-Sohael's marriage and subsequent divorce

Hansika and Sohael's marriage lasted just over three years after their big wedding in December 2022. Their divorce was settled in Mumbai by mutual consent; she reportedly did not seek alimony.

Things had been rocky for a while due to personality clashes and lifestyle differences; even family efforts couldn't help them work things out.

By mid-2024, they were living apart, and fans noticed Hansika quietly removed their photos from her socials before the news became official.