Hansika Motwani finds peace post-divorce at Golden Temple
Hansika Motwani, fresh off her split from Sohael Khaturiya, took some time for herself at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
She posted peaceful photos from her visit with the caption, "Held by Him, always."
Waheguru di meher naal, sharing a bit of her journey to find comfort and clarity during this tough phase.
Revisiting Hansika-Sohael's marriage and subsequent divorce
Hansika and Sohael's marriage lasted just over three years after their big wedding in December 2022. Their divorce was settled in Mumbai by mutual consent; she reportedly did not seek alimony.
Things had been rocky for a while due to personality clashes and lifestyle differences; even family efforts couldn't help them work things out.
By mid-2024, they were living apart, and fans noticed Hansika quietly removed their photos from her socials before the news became official.