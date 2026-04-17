Hansika Motwani slams media for carrying 'clickbait' growth hormone rumors

Cosmetic rumors

'I think now people don't body shame as much...'

Motwani also addressed rumors about her undergoing cosmetic procedures. She said, "Even though my mom's a dermat, she does not let me touch my skin." "I think now people don't body shame as much. This is because we all embrace how we look." "This is one of the internet's pros, but it also has many cons." "Back then, it was compulsory to look a certain way, be of a certain size, but nowadays all such impositions have disappeared."