Hansika Motwani slams media for carrying 'clickbait' growth hormone rumors
What's the story
Actor Hansika Motwani recently denied rumors about her taking "growth hormones" at a young age. Speaking on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist show, hosted by Siddhaarth Aalambayan, she said, "It's all rubbish." "The media will push anything for clickbait, and if it's working for them, then good enough." "This news was in every newspaper because they needed such things to make headlines." "You see me when I get an injection, to date, I cry until the medicine dries up," she added.
Cosmetic rumors
'I think now people don't body shame as much...'
Motwani also addressed rumors about her undergoing cosmetic procedures. She said, "Even though my mom's a dermat, she does not let me touch my skin." "I think now people don't body shame as much. This is because we all embrace how we look." "This is one of the internet's pros, but it also has many cons." "Back then, it was compulsory to look a certain way, be of a certain size, but nowadays all such impositions have disappeared."
Heartbreak
On dealing with heartbreak at a young age
Motwani also shared her thoughts on dealing with heartbreak at a young age. She said, "Heartbreaks are tough. But nowadays, there are many tools to get over a heartbreak, so that's an upgrade." When seemingly indirectly asked about her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya, she said, "It's fine, I have no regrets, it's better to get off a train if you got on the wrong train rather than suffer." "When the time is right, I think the universe will guide me."