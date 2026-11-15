Hansraj juggled 7 characters in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' calling it rewarding
Chetan Hansraj just shared that he took on seven different characters (including Raja Mali, Khara, and Dushan) in Nitesh Tiwari's epic film Ramayana.
To pull this off, he spent about four hours each day in prosthetics, calling it a challenging but rewarding experience.
Hansraj praises Tiwari and Unreal Engine
Hansraj praised director Nitesh Tiwari for keeping the set creative and chill, which made juggling so many roles easier.
He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars Yash (Ravana) and Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), as well as the film's high-tech Unreal Engine backgrounds that made everything feel more immersive.
With Ramayana: Part 2 dropping Diwali 2028, Hansraj is hoping to return for more multi-role action.