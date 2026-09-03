'Hanuman Ansh' biopic screened for Agra jail inmates, Chaturvedi attends

Made on a modest ₹2cr budget, Hanuman Ansh has already pulled in around ₹72.97 crore gross in India by day 27. The story follows Neem Karoli Baba from his teenage years as Lakshman Das to becoming a spiritual icon.

Thanks to its success, Chaturvedi announced a sequel focusing on the later chapters of Baba's life.

And if you're outside India, good news: the movie drops internationally on September 11!