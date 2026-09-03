'Hanuman Ansh' biopic screened for Agra jail inmates, Chaturvedi attends
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a biopic about Neem Karoli Baba's early life, got a special screening for inmates at Agra Jail this Thursday.
The jail administration requested the event, and director Vishal Chaturvedi showed up in person.
The film is getting a lot of love at the box office.
'Hanuman Ansh' ₹2cr budget, ₹72.97cr gross
Made on a modest ₹2cr budget, Hanuman Ansh has already pulled in around ₹72.97 crore gross in India by day 27. The story follows Neem Karoli Baba from his teenage years as Lakshman Das to becoming a spiritual icon.
Thanks to its success, Chaturvedi announced a sequel focusing on the later chapters of Baba's life.
And if you're outside India, good news: the movie drops internationally on September 11!