'Miracle': 'Hanuman Ansh' composer on film's ₹200cr success
What's the story
Dhirendra Mulkalwar, the music composer for the film Hanuman Ansh, has spoken about its unexpected success at the box office. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that the team is still processing the film's ₹200 crore earnings. He said, "This is like a miracle for us. We still don't know how to react to it. I think we have surrendered ourselves and are seeing it as a blessing from Babji, actually."
Career breakthrough
'I am getting calls from people who had rejected me'
Mulkalwar, who has been in the industry for almost 20 years, was considering leaving Mumbai before Hanuman Ansh's success.
"Before Hanuman Ansh, I was unsure whether I would be able to make a career in films, but Baba Ji has given me such a big success. Now I have left it all to him."
"I am getting calls from people who had rejected me before. So, I am very positive and hopeful," he said.
Creative process
'Social media played a very big role...'
Mulkalwar revealed, "In the second week, when our screens were reduced to just 30, Vishal and the entire team travelled from city to city in their cars."
"On social media, people could see that those coming out after watching the film had tears in their eyes."
"So, all of this happened organically. Social media played a very big role in the upward trend we saw in the box office collections and the number of screens increasing."
Spiritual routine
Mulkalwar on team's daily 'Hanuman Chalisa' chant
Mulkalwar also shared that the team faced several challenges during the film's production due to budget constraints.
However, he said they found solace in their daily routine of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa and performing aarti for 30-40 minutes before starting their first shot.
By the time the prayers were over, he said, the problems would either disappear on their own or the team would find a solution to them.