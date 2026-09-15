'Miracle': 'Hanuman Ansh' composer on film's ₹200cr success

Mulkalwar, who has been in the industry for almost 20 years, was considering leaving Mumbai before Hanuman Ansh's success.

"Before Hanuman Ansh, I was unsure whether I would be able to make a career in films, but Baba Ji has given me such a big success. Now I have left it all to him."

"I am getting calls from people who had rejected me before. So, I am very positive and hopeful," he said.