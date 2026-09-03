'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹50cr at box office despite 250 screens

Hanuman Ansh, a Hindi devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, just crossed ₹50 crore at the box office, even though it started with only 250 screens.

Since its August 7 release, the movie's earnings jumped from ₹90 lakh in week one to an impressive ₹10.5 crore by week three, with per-screen numbers actually growing as the release got smaller.