'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹50cr at box office despite 250 screens
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a Hindi devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, just crossed ₹50 crore at the box office, even though it started with only 250 screens.
Since its August 7 release, the movie's earnings jumped from ₹90 lakh in week one to an impressive ₹10.5 crore by week three, with per-screen numbers actually growing as the release got smaller.
'Hanuman Ansh' September 11 international release
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and inspired by his book Detour: That Changed My Life, the movie follows Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey and impact.
Starring Chandan K. Anand and Purnima Tiwari, Hanuman Ansh is set for an international release on September 11, so it might be popping up near you soon.