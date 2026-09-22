'Hanuman Ansh' pulls in ₹276cr net India over ₹352cr worldwide
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, which hit theaters on August 7, has turned into a box office phenomenon. In just 46 days, it's pulled in ₹276 crore net in India and pushed its worldwide total to over ₹352 crore.
The film's momentum really picked up after the second week, with huge jumps in earnings across the country.
Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' collects ₹4.15cr Monday
The movie stands out because it's based on Vishal Chaturvedi's book about Neem Karoli Baba, and Chaturvedi directed it too.
Thanks to its unique story and strong word-of-mouth, Hanuman Ansh keeps drawing crowds; just this Monday alone, it brought in ₹4.15 crore from 7,629 shows.