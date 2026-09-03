'Hanuman Ansh' ₹1.7cr earns over ₹69cr, director seeks Kohli, Sharma
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, is turning heads across India. Made for just ₹1.7 crore, it's already earned over ₹69 crore and is set to hit ₹70 crore soon.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi shared that he'd love for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 2022 and 2024, to check out the film.
Sehwag praised 'Hanuman Ansh' online
Kohli and Sharma were seen praying at the ashram and donating essentials during their visits.
The film was even screened for Kohli's family in Mumbai, with Chaturvedi saying warmly, "I hope Virat and Anushka will watch the film as well. If something along those lines could be arranged..."
Adding to the buzz, Virender Sehwag watched the movie with his child and praised it online, a moment Chaturvedi called a deeply emotional and personal moment as a longtime Sehwag fan.