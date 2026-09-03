'Hanuman Ansh' ₹1.7cr earns over ₹69cr, director seeks Kohli, Sharma

Kohli and Sharma were seen praying at the ashram and donating essentials during their visits.

The film was even screened for Kohli's family in Mumbai, with Chaturvedi saying warmly, "I hope Virat and Anushka will watch the film as well. If something along those lines could be arranged..."

Adding to the buzz, Virender Sehwag watched the movie with his child and praised it online, a moment Chaturvedi called a deeply emotional and personal moment as a longtime Sehwag fan.