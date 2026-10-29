'Hanuman Ansh' finishes successful box-office run at ₹439 crore
What's the story
The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is nearing the end of its historic box office run, with worldwide collections nearing ₹439 crore gross. The film has been on a record-breaking spree since its release, achieving the fifth-biggest Week 11 of all time last week with nearly ₹2 crore in collections. It has consistently set new benchmarks from Week 5 to Week 10.
Box office performance
'Hanuman Ansh' likely to end around ₹320 crore nett
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is expected to continue its run till Diwali and retain some centers for over 100 days, per Pinkvilla.
Based on current trends, the film is likely to end its entire run around ₹319-320 crore nett at the Hindi box office.
The film has also been successful in Telugu markets, earning around ₹4 crore from its dubbed version released a few weeks ago.
Global success
'Hanuman Ansh' collected over $5.4 million internationally
The Neem Karoli Baba film has also performed exceptionally well in foreign markets, grossing over $5.4 million (around ₹51 crore). This brings the worldwide theatrical run of Hanuman Ansh to a staggering ₹439 crore gross.
The film's box office journey started with just ₹8 lakh on Day 1, making its success even more remarkable.
A sequel to the devotional drama is already in the works.