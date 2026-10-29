'Hanuman Ansh' finishes successful box-office run at ₹439 crore

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is expected to continue its run till Diwali and retain some centers for over 100 days, per Pinkvilla.

Based on current trends, the film is likely to end its entire run around ₹319-320 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

The film has also been successful in Telugu markets, earning around ₹4 crore from its dubbed version released a few weeks ago.