Aamir Khan produced and also had a cameo role in it

When, where to watch 'Happy Patel' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:19 pm Mar 27, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

The Hindi comedy-spy caper Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked Vir Das's directorial debut, is set to make its OTT premiere on Netflix on April 1. While the makers haven't officially announced it, the Netflix app shows the date for the debut. The film, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Das alongside Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Imran Khan (cameo, in his comeback role), was released in theaters in January but failed to impress at the box office.