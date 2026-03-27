When, where to watch 'Happy Patel' on OTT
What's the story
The Hindi comedy-spy caper Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked Vir Das's directorial debut, is set to make its OTT premiere on Netflix on April 1. While the makers haven't officially announced it, the Netflix app shows the date for the debut. The film, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Das alongside Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Imran Khan (cameo, in his comeback role), was released in theaters in January but failed to impress at the box office.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Happy Patel'
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a parody of the spy genre, focusing on high-energy, irreverent humor, and back-to-back gags rather than a logical storyline. The film mocks classic Bollywood tropes, including dramatic action and romance, often combining them with absurd scenarios. It stars Das as an unlikely hero who accidentally becomes embroiled in the world of espionage after being mistaken for a top agent.
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Upcoming works of Das
The International Emmy-winning comedian has kept himself busy after debuting as a feature director. He will be taking his stand-up comedy world tour Hey Stranger to the historic Royal Albert Hall in London next month. And, he will also return in the second season of the Prime Video series Call Me Bae.