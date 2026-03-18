Vir Das to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall

Das expressed his excitement about performing at the Royal Albert Hall. He said, "Performing at the Royal Albert Hall is special, it's a venue that carries so much history and has hosted some of the greatest performers." "To bring an Indian stand-up show to that stage is surreal and deeply humbling."

Venue legacy

Royal Albert Hall and Indian artists

The Royal Albert Hall has a rich history of hosting Indian artists. Lata Mangeshkar was the first Indian artist to perform at the venue in 1974. Other notable Indian performers include singer Shreya Ghoshal and comedian Zakir Khan. Musician AR Rahman is also scheduled to make his debut at the iconic venue on April 24. Meanwhile, Das will perform in Asia in May after wrapping up his USA/England tour in April.