Yami-Emraan's 'Haq' confirmed to hit Netflix on this date

The courtroom drama Haq, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi , is all set for its digital premiere. The film, inspired by the Shah Bano case, addresses sensitive legal and social issues concerning women's rights and personal laws. It will be available on Netflix from Friday, January 2, 2026, confirmed the streamer on Thursday morning.

Digital premiere 'Haq' to reach wider audience through Netflix The digital release of Haq comes nearly two months after its theatrical debut on November 7, 2025. With Netflix's wide reach, the film is expected to find a broader audience, especially among those who enjoy legal dramas based on real-life events and social debates. "Ghar ki chaar deewaron se adalat tak. Yeh safar majboori ka nahi, himmat ka hai. Watch Haq, out on 2 January, on Netflix," read the announcement post.

Film's inspiration 'Haq' draws inspiration from landmark Supreme Court judgment Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. This case ignited intense debates in the 1980s over women's rights, personal laws, and constitutional values. Although not a direct retelling of the case, Haq borrows heavily from its legal and emotional conflicts. The film's narrative revolves around a personal marital dispute that gradually evolves into a larger constitutional battle.

Character dynamics Gautam Dhar and Hashmi's characters in 'Haq' In Haq, Gautam Dhar plays Shazia Bano, a woman who is forced to seek legal recourse after her husband leaves her for a second marriage. Her fight for maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code forms the emotional core of the film. Hashmi plays Advocate Mohammad Abbas Khan, Shazia's estranged husband and rival counsel in court. Their dynamic drives the narrative forward.