'Haq' trailer: Yami fights for women's rights against patriarchal system
The trailer for Haq just dropped, giving us a peek at a powerful courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.
Based on journalist Jigna Vora's book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, the film dives into tough questions about faith, justice, and women's rights.
Haq is set to release in theaters on November 7, 2025.
More about the film
Yami plays Shazia, a woman standing up for her rights against her husband (played by Emraan).
The story raises fundamental questions about justice and religion, showing how one legal battle can spark nationwide debate about equality and justice.
Release date and other details
Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and Insomnia Films, Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Aseem Hattangady.
With its strong cast and timely themes, this film looks like one to watch if you're into stories that challenge the status quo.