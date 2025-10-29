'Haq' trailer: Yami fights for women's rights against patriarchal system

Yami plays Shazia, a woman standing up for her rights against her husband (played by Emraan). The story raises fundamental questions about justice and religion, showing how one legal battle can spark nationwide debate about equality and justice.

Release date and other details

Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and Insomnia Films, Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Aseem Hattangady.

With its strong cast and timely themes, this film looks like one to watch if you're into stories that challenge the status quo.