'Haq' wins Gender Sensitivity film award at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Haq just took home the Best Film for Gender Sensitivity at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards, standing out among films like Dhadak 2 and Humans in the Loop.
The win shines a light on how Haq is pushing for better gender representation in Indian cinema.
Indian Express Group stresses artistic integrity
The award was presented by Boman Irani at a lively Mumbai event hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi.
The Indian Express Group made it clear that these awards are about artistic integrity over commercial hits.
You can catch the ceremony on YouTube or Sony platforms if you missed it live.