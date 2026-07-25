Sick of It All frontman Lou Koller dies at 59
What's the story
Lou Koller, the founding frontman of the New York hardcore band Sick of It All, has died at 59 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. The news was confirmed by his bandmates on Saturday, who expressed their profound sadness and loss. The statement read: "It's with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller."
Tribute
'We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman'
The band further added, "Lou's camaraderie, commitment, and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years."
"We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone's spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment."
"He won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world."
They also thanked fans who supported Koller during his illness.
Illness journey
He revealed cancer diagnosis in June 2024
Koller revealed his diagnosis in June 2024, stating that doctors had found a cancerous tumor in his esophagus extending into his stomach.
This forced Sick of It All to cancel a European tour while he underwent treatment.
The hardcore community rallied around him, raising money for his medical expenses through a benefit concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan later that year.
Health update
Disease returned after initial recovery
By May 2025, Koller announced that he had been declared cancer-free after completing his final round of chemotherapy.
However, the disease returned months later.
The band's last album Wake the Sleeping Dragon! was released in 2018.
Legacy
Band became defining act in New York hardcore scene
Koller was born and raised in Queens.
Koller founded Sick of It All with his brother Pete and drummer Armand Majidi in 1986.
The band became one of the defining acts in New York hardcore, releasing their debut album Blood, Sweat and No Tears in 1989.
They went on to release 12 studio albums and toured internationally for decades.