Hardy, Mirren and Brosnan confirmed for 'MobLand' Season 3
Entertainment
Good news for MobLand fans: Tom Hardy is officially returning for Season three on Paramount+.
This puts to rest the rumors about him leaving after reported production tensions during the making of season 2.
Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are also set to return in lead roles, keeping the star power strong.
'MobLand' Season 2 premieres September 18
Season two premieres September 18, 2026. The story follows crime bosses Maeve and Conrad Harrigan (Mirren and Brosnan) as they fight to hold onto their crumbling empire, with Hardy as their street-smart and formidable "fixer."
Despite past drama on set, Mirren recently called Hardy "remarkable" and said she's excited to work with him again, which definitely helps clear the air.