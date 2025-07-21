Next Article
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' pre-release today; no promo rounds for Kalyan
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, drops on July 24, 2025.
The big pre-release event is happening at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad today, with top ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka expected to show up.
However, Kalyan won't be there—he's tied up with political work.
More about the movie and its release
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie follows outlaw Veera Mallu in the Mughal era and features Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Announced back in January 2020, it faced several delays before wrapping up this May.
With music by M.M. Keeravani and a UA rating, it clocks in at 2 hours and 42 minutes—but don't expect any promo appearances from Kalyan due to his busy political schedule.