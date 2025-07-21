Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha' to kickstart your next cinematic universe obsession
Heads up, animation fans—Mahavatar Narsimha is dropping in theaters on July 25, 2025!
The film just scored a U/A certificate from the CBFC, so everyone can watch (though kids under 12 might want to bring an adult).
Expect epic visuals and a fresh take on Lord Vishnu's avatars.
'Mahavatar Narsimha'—the 1st chapter of the cinematic universe
This movie isn't just a one-off—it's the first chapter in a whole cinematic universe inspired by Vishnu's 10 avatars. Next up are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035).
The story dives into the clash between demon king Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlad, with Narasimha—the half-lion avatar—front and center.
Backed by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the team says they're blending cultural depth with big-screen excitement.