'Saiyaara' proves audiences are ready for new talent: Box office
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" is making serious waves—pulling in ₹83cr in just three days and filling up theaters across India.
Made on a ₹45cr budget by Yash Raj Films, it's already beating the lifetime earnings of several star-studded mid-budget movies and is set to cross ₹90cr soon.
Ahaan Panday, Anet Padda are the leads
The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Ahaan, who's Ananya Panday's cousin and has worked behind the scenes on films like "Rock On 2," makes his acting debut here.
Aneet started out as a model before landing roles in "Salaam Venky" and the web series "Big Girls Don't Cry."
The film's success is rewriting Bollywood's narrative
"Saiyaara" is proof that audiences are ready for new talent and stories that feel fresh.
Its blockbuster run with first-time leads could push Bollywood to take more chances on young actors—so if you're rooting for change in Hindi cinema, this is one to watch.