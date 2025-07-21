'Saiyaara' proves audiences are ready for new talent: Box office

The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Ahaan, who's Ananya Panday 's cousin and has worked behind the scenes on films like "Rock On 2," makes his acting debut here. Aneet started out as a model before landing roles in "Salaam Venky" and the web series "Big Girls Don't Cry."

The film's success is rewriting Bollywood's narrative

"Saiyaara" is proof that audiences are ready for new talent and stories that feel fresh.

Its blockbuster run with first-time leads could push Bollywood to take more chances on young actors—so if you're rooting for change in Hindi cinema, this is one to watch.