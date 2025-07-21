Next Article
Shreyas Talpade gets interim protection from arrest in cheating case
The Supreme Court has given actor Shreyas Talpade temporary protection from arrest after he was named in a cheating and breach of trust case tied to a multi-marketing company in Haryana.
The FIR also mentions actor Alok Nath and several others, with both actors reportedly associated with the company under investigation.
Court seeks to understand probe's status
A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan has asked Haryana police to explain their side of the story.
The ongoing probe, headed by Additional Commissioner Ajeet Singh, is looking into the roles of 13 people linked to the multi-marketing company.
The court's move aims to ensure a fair investigation into everyone's involvement.