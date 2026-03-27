Harish Shankar on comparing 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh,' 'Dhurandhar 2'
Entertainment
Director Harish Shankar recently opened up about how his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh compares to Dhurandhar 2.
While both movies touch on patriotism, he feels Dhurandhar 2 dives deeper into the theme.
In his words, While Ustaad Bhagat Singh touches on patriotism, Dhurandhar 2 explores it comprehensively.
On film's box office collection and mixed reviews
Shankar also addressed the film's mixed reviews and box office journey: Ustaad Bhagat Singh started strong at ₹34.75 crore but it slowed down during the opening week.
He said he values real feedback over online trolling and is more focused on meaningful storytelling than just numbers, adding that he's glad to see others build on his ideas about patriotism.