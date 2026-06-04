Harris to leave BBC Radio 2 as cancer reaches spine Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Broadcast legend "Whispering" Bob Harris is stepping down from BBC Radio 2 after 30 years at the station (and a broadcasting career spanning 56 years).

He shared that his prostate cancer has now spread to his spine, making this a tough but necessary choice to focus on his health.

Harris said, "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my entire life," he added.