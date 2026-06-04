Harris to leave BBC Radio 2 as cancer reaches spine
Broadcast legend "Whispering" Bob Harris is stepping down from BBC Radio 2 after 30 years at the station (and a broadcasting career spanning 56 years).
He shared that his prostate cancer has now spread to his spine, making this a tough but necessary choice to focus on his health.
Harris said, "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my entire life," he added.
Keaveny and Rucker to succeed Harris
Harris made his mark in 1972 with Old Grey Whistle Test, championing new music and later hosting BBC Radio 2's Country Show and Sounds of the '70s.
As he takes a step back, Shaun Keaveny and Darius Rucker will be taking over his shows.
Despite everything, Harris stays optimistic about recovery, crediting his family for their support.
Helen Thomas from Radio 2 described him as a source of "love, laughter and captivating stories."