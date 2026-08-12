'Harry Potter' fans save Dobby grave as Greenlink reroutes cable
Entertainment
Dobby's beach grave in Wales is safe, thanks to Harry Potter fans who spoke up when a major U.K.-Ireland power cable project threatened the site.
After fans called the project team and a wave of calls after the BBC News interview, the company behind the Greenlink interconnector decided to reroute its £430 million project so Dobby's memorial wouldn't be disturbed.
Dobby memorial supports Pembrokeshire tourism jobs
Since 2010, fans from all over have visited this beach to leave tributes for Dobby, making it a real-world landmark for the Potter community.
It's also a big deal for local tourism: Pembrokeshire relies on visitors like these for jobs and income, showing how much one small memorial can mean both culturally and economically.