'Harry Potter' 'Philosopher's Stone' series debuts December 25 on HBO
The new Harry Potter series is landing on HBO this December 25, 2026, with eight episodes dropping weekly until February 14.
Season one covers Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, starring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
Supporting cast includes Lithgow McTeer Frost
This season dives into Harry's first year at Hogwarts: think discovering magic, making friends, and all those classic moments like the Sorting Ceremony and his first flying lesson.
The cast also features John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.
Plus, HBO says season two (based on Chamber of Secrets) is already in the works.