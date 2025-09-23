'Harry Potter' reboot casting news: Meet the new main trio Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Get ready, Potterheads—a brand-new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO between late 2026 and early 2027.

This decade-long project will adapt all seven of J.K. Rowling's books, with filming for the first two seasons already underway since mid-2025 at Leavesden Studios.

The main trio features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.