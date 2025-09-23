'Harry Potter' reboot casting news: Meet the new main trio
Get ready, Potterheads—a brand-new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO between late 2026 and early 2027.
This decade-long project will adapt all seven of J.K. Rowling's books, with filming for the first two seasons already underway since mid-2025 at Leavesden Studios.
The main trio features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
Where to watch it and who's behind it
The series will stream exclusively on HBO (not HBO Max), thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery's updated strategy.
Francesca Gardiner is running the show, with Mark Mylod directing several episodes.
HBO's CEO has stated the adaptation will be a faithful retelling of the original novels. Producers have emphasized that the series will also expand on character arcs and magical world-building.
Other notable cast members and Rowling's involvement
John Lithgow steps in as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes on McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu plays Snape.
Expect seven seasons—one for each book—with Rowling herself overseeing things as executive producer to keep the magic authentic.