HBO's 'Harry Potter' 'not annual...' but S02 being written now 

The much-anticipated Harry Potter series on HBO is already working on its second season, reported Variety. Casey Bloys, the network chief, confirmed that they are currently writing it. He also assured fans that they aim to avoid long gaps between seasons due to the growing age of the child actors. However, he clarified, "It's not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive."

Record views 'Harry Potter' trailer got 277 million views in 2 days The teaser trailer for the Harry Potter series, whose first season is titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, set a new record by reportedly garnering over 277 million views within its first 48 hours. This made it the most-watched trailer in HBO history. The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Ensemble cast Cast includes John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost The Harry Potter series boasts an impressive ensemble cast. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu portrays Severus Snape, Janet McTeer takes on the role of Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost is Rubeus Hagrid. Lox Pratt has been cast as Draco Malfoy while Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby play Petunia and Vernon Dursley, respectively. Katherine Parkinson will be seen as Molly Weasley in this much-awaited adaptation.

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Release information 'Harry Potter' show to adapt each book The first season of the Harry Potter series is set to premiere on December 25, 2026. It will be based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The second season will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The show aims to be a faithful adaptation of JK Rowling's bestselling saga, with each season covering one book from her seven-novel series.

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