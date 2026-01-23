Harry Styles announces 50-date global tour

Harry Styles has announced a global tour, Together, Together, in support of his upcoming fourth solo album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally . The tour will feature 50 shows across seven cities from May to December 2026. Notably, Styles will perform only in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney, and New York City during this leg of the tour. The US leg will be limited to New York City with an incredible 30 performances at Madison Square Garden!

Guest artists Special guests to join Styles on tour The tour will feature special guests including Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman. The announcement also revealed that Styles has partnered with Choose Love for the tour. The organization is a responsive humanitarian group that provides critical aid to those in need by working directly with communities.

Philanthropy Styles's charitable initiatives and environmental efforts In addition to his partnership with Choose Love, Styles will donate £1 from every ticket sold on the tour to LIVE Trust. This initiative aims to protect, expand, and support grassroots music in the UK. Styles will also continue his collaboration with HeadCount throughout the tour. Fans attending any residency date in New York can register to vote onsite at HeadCount's pop-up activation.

