Harry Styles drops new album 'Kiss All the Time'
Entertainment
Harry Styles just released his fourth album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."
The 12 tracks build on his 2022 project and include songs like "Taste Back" and "Ready, Steady, Go!"
Styles shared that "American Girls" was inspired by watching friends get married and reflecting on his own hopes for happiness.
Styles announces MSG residency to celebrate new music
Styles wrote the oldest song on the record, "Are You Listening Yet?" while doing shows in New York.
To celebrate the new music, he's set for a massive 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden from August to October, giving fans plenty of chances to catch him live and vibe with his latest sound.