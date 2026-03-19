Harry Styles ties One Direction's record with new album
Entertainment
Harry Styles's new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." just made a huge splash, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 430,000 equivalent album units in its first week (including 291,000 in traditional album sales).
This marks his fourth straight No. 1 solo debut and ties him with One Direction's chart record.
'Kiss All the Time' sold 291,000 copies
The album moved 291,000 pure copies in week one, including a record-setting 186,000 vinyl—the most for any male artist since 1991.
Two top-10 hits on 'Billboard''s Hot 100
Hit singles "American Girls" (No. 4 on the Hot 100) and "Aperture" (jumped from No. 29 to No. 9) are fueling the buzz, giving Harry two top-10 hits at once.
If you're into catchy pop with a disco twist, this album is definitely worth a listen!