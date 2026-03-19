Harry Styles ties One Direction's record with new album Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Harry Styles's new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." just made a huge splash, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 430,000 equivalent album units in its first week (including 291,000 in traditional album sales).

This marks his fourth straight No. 1 solo debut and ties him with One Direction's chart record.