Harshvardhan to team up with director Milap again after 'Deewaniyat'?

Social media speculation

Here's what happened

Rane shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "I trust Milap sir's choice of next massy script for me." "If he offers me, I will sign my next heartland film with him blindly." Zaveri responded to the post by saying, "I've already offered it to you, my friend!!! Aur Haan toh hai hi zyaada se zyaada haan hi rahegi (And yes it is a yes and it'll most likely stay a yes)."