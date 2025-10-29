Harshvardhan to team up with director Milap again after 'Deewaniyat'?
What's the story
Actor Harshvardhan Rane is rumored to be in talks with director Milap Zaveri for a new project. The speculation was sparked by Rane's Instagram post, where he praised Zaveri's creative vision and expressed his willingness to work with him again. To this, Zaveri further hinted that the collaboration was already on the table.
Social media speculation
Here's what happened
Rane shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "I trust Milap sir's choice of next massy script for me." "If he offers me, I will sign my next heartland film with him blindly." Zaveri responded to the post by saying, "I've already offered it to you, my friend!!! Aur Haan toh hai hi zyaada se zyaada haan hi rahegi (And yes it is a yes and it'll most likely stay a yes)."
Career updates
Rane's other upcoming projects
Apart from this collaboration, Rane is also in talks for a gangster drama backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The film reportedly has a gripping storyline about crime, power, and redemption. He has also completed the shoot for Silaa by Omung Kumar, co-starring Sadia Khateeb. The film recently wrapped up its Vietnam schedule. Zaveri and Rane's latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released on October 21 and has been performing well at the box office, grossing ₹58.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.