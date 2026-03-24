Harshvardhan Rane calls John his mentor, reveals delivery boy past
Harshvardhan Rane just shared a genuinely emotional Instagram post about joining Force 3.
He called John Abraham, who stars in the film, his mentor, saying John helped him turn his dreams into reality.
Rane's journey from delivery boy to star
Rane opened up about his journey: "Working for the world's best producer @thejohnabraham... from being a delivery boy, his fan, and now to be on his set."
He also encouraged delivery boys, saying tough streets and tight deadlines build real patience and resilience.
This is not Rane's first collaboration with John Abraham; they previously worked together on Tara vs Bilal (produced by John Abraham).
No official release year announced
Force 3 began filming earlier this month (March 2026), but things paused after huge crowds of fans showed up: Rane even had to calm people down with video messages.
The movie has no official release year announced.
About 'Force 3'
John Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan, continuing the action-packed story from Force (2011) and Force 2 (2016).
Fun fact: Rane previously acted in Tara vs Bilal, which was also produced by John.