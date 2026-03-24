Harshvardhan Rane calls John his mentor, reveals delivery boy past

Rane's journey from delivery boy to star

Rane opened up about his journey: "Working for the world's best producer @thejohnabraham... from being a delivery boy, his fan, and now to be on his set."

He also encouraged delivery boys, saying tough streets and tight deadlines build real patience and resilience.

This is not Rane's first collaboration with John Abraham; they previously worked together on Tara vs Bilal (produced by John Abraham).