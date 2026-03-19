Harshvardhan Rane gains 9kg for 'Force 3'

Rane's weight gain journey

Rane's dedication gives a peek into what goes on behind those big-screen action scenes.

He even posted that he had been 81kg in STK and Deewaniyat, had reached 90kg, and was asked to be about 92kg for Force 3.

Filming kicked off with a muhurat puja in March 2026 (exact date and location not specified in source).

John Abraham attended the launch ceremony but had not started shooting his portions in the first schedule.

Force 3 is expected to hit cinemas in 2027 and promises plenty of high-energy moments for fans of the franchise.