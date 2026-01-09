Harvey Weinstein may plead guilty to avoid 3rd trial
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly considering a guilty plea to resolve a third-degree rape charge and avoid a third trial in New York. The decision comes after Weinstein's recent court appearance, where he sought to dismiss his latest sex crime conviction over alleged juror intimidation claims. However, Judge Curtis Farber denied the motion, citing insufficient evidence of juror misconduct.
Weinstein, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape in California, is currently at New York's Rikers Island jail. He has been there for nearly two years while awaiting a retrial on a charge involving actor Jessica Mann. His lawyers have argued that the encounters were consensual transactions for work opportunities in the entertainment industry.
Weinstein has two weeks to accept or reject plea negotiations with prosecutors. His attorney Arthur Aidala said, "To say he's unenthusiastic about pleading guilty is an understatement." He said if Weinstein weren't a high-profile name, the case would have been resolved by now. In response, prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said the decision to try him a third time was not influenced by his fame.
Weinstein is set for a retrial on the charge involving Mann in early March. However, Judge Farber hinted he could override prosecutors' demands for a third trial if Weinstein pleads guilty. The former Hollywood mogul has been accused by dozens of women of abuse and sexual attacks during his career.