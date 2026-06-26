Harvey Weinstein's rape charge dropped by New York prosecutors

Testimony details

Mann said she tried to leave the room

Mann testified that she had a consensual relationship with Weinstein, who was married at the time. However, she also said that she repeatedly tried to leave and said no to any sexual activity after he cornered her in the hotel room. Despite this, Weinstein continued pressing her for sex and demanded that she undress. Prosecutors dropped the charge after Mann decided not to testify again. She said, "Justice now has moved away from the courts...solely into the hands of God."