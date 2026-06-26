Harvey Weinstein's rape charge dropped by New York prosecutors
What's the story
New York prosecutors have decided to drop a third-degree rape charge against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, reported Variety. The decision comes after two juries failed to reach a verdict on the allegation. The charge was related to hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann's accusation that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. Despite the setback, Weinstein remains incarcerated and is still convicted on another sexual felony in New York and separate charges in California.
Testimony details
Mann said she tried to leave the room
Mann testified that she had a consensual relationship with Weinstein, who was married at the time. However, she also said that she repeatedly tried to leave and said no to any sexual activity after he cornered her in the hotel room. Despite this, Weinstein continued pressing her for sex and demanded that she undress. Prosecutors dropped the charge after Mann decided not to testify again. She said, "Justice now has moved away from the courts...solely into the hands of God."
Legal strategy
Weinstein was originally convicted in 2020
Weinstein's defense has argued that Mann and Weinstein were in a consensual relationship, citing friendly texts and emails. His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said that Weinstein was relieved by the outcome. Weinstein was originally convicted of assaulting both Mann and another woman, Miriam Haley, in 2020, but that verdict was overturned by the state's highest court in 2024. He was convicted again of assaulting Haley at a retrial in June 2025, but jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on Mann's allegation.
Ongoing cases
Weinstein is serving a separate sentence in California
Weinstein, 74, is also serving a 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles. He was originally sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison for the assaults on Mann and Haley. His lawyers are expected to ask Judge Curtis Farber to impose a lower sentence, arguing that he has been a model inmate. Meanwhile, prosecutors have said they will ask Farber to sentence him to 20 years in prison on the charge of sexual assault against Haley.